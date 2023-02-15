‘It Became Me’: Studies Show That Revolutionary New Brain Chips May Bend Your Mind in Strange and Troubling Ways

(Business Insider via MSN) – Intervening in the delicate operation of a human brain is a sticky business, and the effects are not always desirable or intended. People using BCIs can feel a profound sense of dependency on the devices, or as though their sense of self has been altered. Before we reach the point where people are lining up to get a smartphone implanted in their brain, it’s important to grapple with their dangers and unique ethical pitfalls. (Read More)