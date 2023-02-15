‘It Became Me’: Studies Show That Revolutionary New Brain Chips May Bend Your Mind in Strange and Troubling Ways

February 15, 2023

(Business Insider via MSN) – Intervening in the delicate operation of a human brain is a sticky business, and the effects are not always desirable or intended. People using BCIs can feel a profound sense of dependency on the devices, or as though their sense of self has been altered. Before we reach the point where people are lining up to get a smartphone implanted in their brain, it’s important to grapple with their dangers and unique ethical pitfalls. (Read More)

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Biotech, Disability Ethics, Emerging Technologies, highlights, Informed Consent, Neuroethics, News, Research Ethics

