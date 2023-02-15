Health Startups Offer Diabetes Drugs Like Ozempic for Weight Loss with Little Oversight

(Wall Street Journal) – Telehealth companies are flooding the internet with ads for a class of drugs known as GLP-1s, including Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Ozempic, as well as Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro. Research by the companies shows the drugs are very effective for weight loss, offering a chance to dent the growing obesity crisis. Daily deals company Groupon Inc. is also offering access to cut-rate GLP-1 medication, according to two promotions reviewed by The Wall Street Journal on Monday that say they have attracted more than 2,000 customers between them. Groupon didn’t reply to a request for comment. (Read More)