Single Mothers in China Face Fewer Hurdles as Beijing Tries to Boost Births

(Wall Street Journal) – Even as China’s Communist Party emphasizes what it calls traditional family values, it has become more accepting of out-of-wedlock births. In the years since China started actively encouraging couples to have more children, birth numbers have continued to drop. In one response, authorities across China are starting to make it less of an obstacle course for unmarried women to have children. (Read More)