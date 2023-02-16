A Hospital’s Mistake Left Two Men Estranged from Their Heritages. Now They Fight for Answers

(The Globe and Mail) – A shocking truth began to reveal itself. Ms. Stocki had a younger brother named Eddy Ambrose, who happened to share a birthday with Mr. Beauvais, June 28, 1955. Both men were also born at the same hospital in Arborg, a farming town about 100 km north of Winnipeg. Last summer, further medical DNA testing confirmed that Mr. Beauvais wasn’t the Métis child of the late Camille and Laurette Beauvais after all: he’d been switched at birth. The case is now the third known switched-at-birth mistake in Manitoba, and the fifth in Canada following recent reports of two mix-ups in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Read More)