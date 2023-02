‘Every Parent’s Nightmare’: TikTok Is a Venue for Child Sexual Exploitation

(Wall Street Journal) – What troubles those who track child exploitation is that TikTok’s algorithm is designed to learn what type of content users like, then feed them a string of it. That keeps youngsters glued to the site and makes it easier for pedophiles to seek them out. A user who lingers on videos of, say, teens dancing gets sent more videos of the very same thing. (Read More)