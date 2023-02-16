Hundreds Protest in China as Government Cuts Medical Benefits

(Wall Street Journal) – China since 2021 has been pushing through changes that would cut individual reimbursements for medical care in exchange for an expansion of the range of outpatient medical services on offer. In recent months, authorities in various Chinese provinces and regions have started rolling out changes that resulted in sharp cuts to the amount of money that citizens, especially the elderly, can receive for medical care, prompting public anger. Local governments have been empowered to determine the timetables and scale of the cuts. (Read More)