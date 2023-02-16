‘The Last of Us’: How Likely Is a Fungal Apocalypse?

(Medical Xpress) – A real-life insect fungus called Cordyceps makes the leap into humans, turning those stricken into violent zombie-like creatures that spread it to others through bites. Society collapses in a matter of days after the fungus emerges. But viewers can relax: There's very little real risk that Cordyceps itself could actually evolve to present the sort of risk to humanity displayed in the show, fungal infection experts say. However, the show does accurately portray a number of factors—climate change, drug resistance, few reliable antifungal agents—that are increasing the health risks that various fungi and mold pose to humans, the experts add.