Spain Allows Legal Gender Change Without a Medical Evaluation

(New York Times) – The Spanish government on Thursday approved a law allowing people 16 and older to change their legally registered gender without undergoing psychological and medical evaluations to show gender dysphoria, becoming one of the few countries to allow such gender change by self-declaration. Spain’s minister of equality, Irene Montero, said on the Parliament floor on Thursday that the new law recognized transgender people’s right to free determination and prevented being transgender from being treated as a pathology. (Read More)