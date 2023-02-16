The Haunting Brain Science of Long Covid

February 16, 2023

(STAT News) – Perhaps the most harrowing thing I have done in 30 years as a physician-scientist has been to ask family members I’d never met, often in the middle of the night via telephone during the height of the Covid surges, if I and my colleagues could study their loved one’s brain. In a study we conducted of 20 of these priceless brain donations, we found brain swelling due to decreased blood flow and heightened activity in microglial cells, the so-called white matter in brains that support the neurons that transmit thoughts and help store information. We saw this even in young previously healthy individuals. (Read More)

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, highlights, Neuroethics, News, Public Health

