US Cancer Patient Developed ‘Uncontrollable’ Irish Accent

(BBC) – A US man developed an “uncontrollable Irish accent” after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, despite having never visited Ireland, researchers say. The North Carolina man, who was in his 50s, was presumably afflicted with foreign accent syndrome (FAS), the British Medical Journal reports. The rare syndrome gave the man, who had no immediate family from Ireland, a “brogue” that remained until his death. Several similar cases have been recorded globally in recent years. (Read More)