The Weird Reason There Still Isn’t a Male Contraceptive Pill

(BBC) – Over the last half century, numerous possible methods for male birth control have been proposed, including some that have made it to clinical trials in humans. However, each one has eventually met a brick wall – even those that are safe and effective have been written off due to undesirable side effects. Several male pills have been rejected on the grounds that they lead to symptoms that are extremely common among women taking female versions. Why is it so difficult to get approval for male contraceptive pills? And are the challenges more cultural than scientific? (Read More)