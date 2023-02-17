CDC Details Abysmal COVID Vaccination Rate in Youngest Kids

February 17, 2023

(MedPage Today) – COVID-19 vaccination coverage in kids ages 6 months to 4 years was exceedingly low in the 6 months following FDA’s authorization last June, CDC data showed. Through the end of 2022, only 10.1% of children in this age group had received at least one dose of Moderna or Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, and just 5.1% had completed their two- or three-dose primary series, reported Bhavini Patel Murthy, MD, of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases in Atlanta, and colleagues in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Read More)

