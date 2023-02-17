Marburg Virus Outbreak: Researchers Race to Test Vaccine

(Nature) – Health officials worldwide are sprinting to test whether experimental vaccines can protect against a deadly illness, after Equatorial Guinea confirmed its first outbreak of Marburg virus disease on 13 February. The virus is related to Ebola, and causes similar symptoms of haemorrhagic fever. It has a fatality rate of up to 88%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, convened an urgent meeting yesterday to discuss the feasibility of testing Marburg vaccines that are in various stages of development. But the odds are against a successful trial, they say, because other control measures such as quarantine could end the outbreak before a single vaccine dose can be administered.