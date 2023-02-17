Immunity Acquired from a Covid Infection Is as Protective as Vaccination Against Severe Illness and Death, Study Finds

(NBC News) – Immunity acquired from a Covid infection provides strong, lasting protection against the most severe outcomes of the illness, according to research published Thursday in The Lancet — protection, experts say, that’s on par with what’s provided through two doses of an mRNA vaccine. Infection-acquired immunity cut the risk of hospitalization and death from a Covid reinfection by 88% for at least 10 months, the study found. (Read More)