Improving Patient Safety Shouldn’t Be a Financial Calculation

(STAT News) – More than a decade ago, I wrote that “many hospital executives believe they make money from complications.” But it’s patients and family members who are paying the real price. Before the Covid-19 pandemic emerged, the government estimated that preventable medical errors killed some 200,000 Americans a year. Grimly, as the pandemic has begun to wind down it’s gotten even more dangerous, according to a report by senior physicians from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Read More)