10 Years On, Stem Cell Transplant May Have Cured a Patient of HIV

(Medical Xpress) – A man who underwent a stem cell transplant to treat his cancer is showing “strong evidence” that the procedure also cured him of HIV—the latest in a handful of cases doctors have reported. The patient, a man in his 50s, was HIV-positive when he underwent a stem cell transplant to treat leukemia. The procedure effectively gave him a new immune system—critically, from a donor who had a rare gene mutation that makes body cells resistant to HIV infection. That was a decade ago. Now, researchers are reporting, the patient has been off HIV medications for four years, with no signs that the virus remains in his body. (Read More)