OpenAI Proposes Government Restrict AI Chips to Prevent Propaganda Explosion

(Vice) – A cohort of researchers from OpenAI, Stanford, and Georgetown Universities are warning that large language models like the kind used by ChatGPT could be used as part of disinformation campaigns to help more easily spread propaganda. In a recent study that was published in January, the researchers wrote that as generative language models become more accessible, easier to scale, and write in more credible and persuasive text, they will be useful for influence operations in the future. (Read More)