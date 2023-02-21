Cereal, Pasta, and Other Food Companies Blast the FDA for a Too-Strict Definition of ‘Healthy’

(STAT News) – General Mills, Kellogg's, and the rest of the country's cereal makers are mad at the FDA. So are the packaged food companies, the pasta industry, and the pickle lobby (yes, it exists). The companies behind America's favorite culinary indulgences are worried their products wouldn't be considered "healthy" under a recent Food and Drug Administration proposal — and they're urging regulators to reconsider.