New Earthquake Hits Southern Turkey and Syria

(Wall Street Journal) – A strong earthquake and its aftershocks struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday, causing buildings to collapse and killing at least six people, Turkish officials said, in a sign of the region’s vulnerability after it was devastated earlier this month by its worst seismic event in decades. The new 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the southern Turkish province of Hatay just after 8 p.m. local time, according to Turkey’s disaster management agency AFAD. It was followed by several tremors, including one of magnitude 5.8, in the same region minutes later. (Read More)