Science Falls Behind a Syphilis Stages Another Comeback

(The Scientist) – Syyphilis has long been difficult to eradicate—and it’s having another resurgence. In the United States alone, more than 171,000 cases of the sexually-transmitted infection were reported in 2021, up 68 percent since 2017, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Especially concerning, doctors say, are cases of congenital syphilis, where the infection is passed from a pregnant person to their fetus during pregnancy, which have nearly tripled in the same time period. (Read More)