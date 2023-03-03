A New Edition of Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy Is Now Available
March 3, 2023
Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy (vol. 24, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Resource Allocation in the Covid-19 Health Crisis: Are Covid-19 Preventive Measures consistent with the Rule of Rescue?” by Julian W. März, Søren Holm and Michael Schlander
- “Relational Autonomy: Lessons from COVID-19 and Twentieth-Century Philosophy” by Carlos Gómez-Vírseda and Rafael Amo Usanos
- “Taking the Principle of the Primacy of the Human Being seriously” by Joanna Ró?y?ska