Flu Vaccine Worked Well in Season That Faded Fast, CDC Says

(Associated Press) – Early estimates suggest the flu vaccine performed well in a U.S. winter flu season that has already dissipated. The vaccines were more than 40% effective in preventing adults from getting sick enough from the flu that they had to go to a doctor’s office, clinic or hospital, health officials said during a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccines meeting Wednesday. Officials generally are pleased if a flu vaccine is 40% to 60% effective. (Read More)