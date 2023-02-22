Tools to Predict Stroke Risk Work Less Well for Black Patients, Study Finds

February 22, 2023

(STAT News) – For years, doctors have used several different algorithms to try to capture the true risk of stroke, including newer models that use machine learning. A new analysis, led by researchers at Duke University School of Medicine, compared several of those algorithms head-to-head — and found that novel machine learning models weren’t much more accurate at predicting the risk of stroke than simpler algorithms based on self-reported risk factors and an older methodology. Alarmingly, the study also found all the algorithms were worse at stratifying risk for Black men and women than for white. (Read More)

