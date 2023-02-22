FDA Fines Four Companies for Selling Unapproved Vapes

(STAT News) – For the first time ever, the Food and Drug Administration has fined four businesses that have ignored its orders to stop selling unapproved vapes. The move is the latest escalation by the agency’s tobacco center, which has been criticized in recent months for allegedly standing by while vape and tobacco companies ignore its rules. The move comes four months after the FDA took six other vape shops to court for selling illegal products. (Read More)