CDC Advisers Vote in Favor of Using Mpox Vaccine in Future Outbreaks

(CNN) – The independent vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of the two-dose Jynneos mpox vaccine for adults at risk of catching the disease during an outbreak. If the CDC agrees with the committee’s recommendation, there will be a recommendation in place to give the vaccine to people who are at risk for mpox during future outbreaks. (Read More)