Moderna Inks Another Gene Editing Deal

(BioPharma Dive) – While the success of its COVID-19 vaccine made Moderna a household name, it has long had ambitions beyond preventive shots. Today, a significant portion of the company’s long list of research programs is dedicated to treating diseases. Moderna sees gene editing as a valuable technology for some of those diseases. In 2020, it kicked off a three-year research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, aiming to discover ways to deliver gene editing therapies to the lungs of cystic fibrosis patients. Then, in late 2021, Moderna formed an alliance with Metagenomi that gave it access to the startup’s CRISPR-based gene editing tools. (Read More)