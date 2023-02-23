China’s Cities Are Cutting Health Insurance, and People Are Angry

(New York Times) – Local governments across China, facing a financial tipping point after three years of expensive Covid measures, are forcing abrupt changes on the country's health care system, squeezing benefits and angering citizens. Thousands of seniors, who are most vulnerable to the cutbacks, converged on municipal parks and other public spaces in recent days to protest the changes. They gathered in the chilly northeastern city of Dalian, in semitropical Guangzhou nearly 1,500 miles away and in Wuhan in central China, where the Covid pandemic began at the end of 2019.