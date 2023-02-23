American Cancer Society Warns About Potential Impact of Missed Screenings During Covid

(New York Times) – When the Covid-19 pandemic brought ordinary life to a halt in 2020, routine cancer screenings fell off many people’s list of priorities. Screenings for cervical, breast, and prostate cancer all dropped in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis from the American Cancer Society. Over the course of 2021, screening levels recovered — but the report’s authors say there’s still reason to be concerned about the impact of missed cancer screenings down the line. (Read More)