US Lawsuit Threatens Access to Abortion Drug: the Science Behind the Case

(Nature) – A lawsuit in Texas not only has the potential to further restrict abortion access in the United States — but it could also set a dangerous precedent by overturning the approval of a medication by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade last year, some US states have banned abortions, driving more pregnant people to seek medication abortions. The lawsuit against the FDA, brought by anti-abortion groups and physicians, seeks to overturn the agency’s 2000 approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. (Read More)