Peru Declares Health Emergency Over Dengue Outbreak

(Medical Xpress) – Peru on Thursday declared a “health emergency” in 13 departments in the country’s north, center and southeast due to an outbreak of dengue. The emergency would remain in place for 90 days, according to an official notice, after the health ministry recorded more than 11,500 cases and 16 deaths due to the disease so far in 2023. (Read More)