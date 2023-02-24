60% of Americans Would Be Uncomfortable with Provider Relying on AI in Their Own Health Care

(Pew Research) – A new Pew Research Center survey explores public views on artificial intelligence (AI) in health and medicine – an area where Americans may increasingly encounter technologies that do things like screen for skin cancer and even monitor a patient's vital signs. The survey finds that on a personal level, there's significant discomfort among Americans with the idea of AI being used in their own health care.