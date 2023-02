E.U. Officials Ban TikTok from Employees’ Phones

(New York Times) – Citing security concerns, the European Commission on Thursday barred its staff from using TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media platform, a move that underscores increasing tensions between the West and China. The rule applies to the commission’s official devices as well as employees’ personal devices if they have work-related apps installed, Sonya Gospodinova, a commission spokeswoman, said. (Read More)