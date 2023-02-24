Ozempic Runs Low for Diabetes Patients as Weight-Loss Use Surges

(Wall Street Journal) – Drugs like Ozempic have become so popular among people seeking to lose weight that they are now in short supply for patients with diabetes who depend on the medicines. Diabetes patients said they are spending hours trying to find nearby pharmacies that have their prescriptions in stock. If they don’t, some patients have had to reduce dosing of Ozempic and similar drugs to stretch out their supplies, or switch to alternative drugs. (Read More)