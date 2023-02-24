After Long Delay, Moderna Pays N.I.H. for Covid Vaccine Technique

February 24, 2023

(New York Times) – As Moderna racked up tens of billions of dollars in sales of its coronavirus vaccine, the company held off on paying for the rights to a chemical technique that scientists said it had borrowed from government-funded research and used in its wildly successful shot. But Moderna and the government have now reached an agreement. The company said on Thursday that it had made a $400 million payment for the technique that will be shared by the National Institutes of Health and two American universities where the method was invented. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, highlights, News, Pharma, Public Health

