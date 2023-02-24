What’s Really Behind the Wave of Sadness Among Teenage Girls? We Asked 9 of Them

(NBC News) – The high schoolers pointed to what they see as unique stressors their generation faces, which combined have led to the observed spike in depression. Many named social media, the coronavirus pandemic — which robbed them of normal high school experiences — school shootings and gender discrimination as some of the reasons their cohort feels hopeless. They also said teens are talking more about mental health now than in the past and possibly reducing the stigma, which may lead more of them to feel comfortable reporting it to the CDC. (Read More)