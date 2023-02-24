How an Early Warning Radar Could Prevent Future Pandemics

February 24, 2023

(Undark) – This ability to quickly read a range of genomes has proven useful in fields from ecology to cancer treatment. And the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed some researchers to use metagenomics to try to spot new diseases and respond to them earlier — before they become epidemics, and potentially before they even infect people. Some of these experts say the early spread of Covid-19 in the United States could have been curbed more quickly if the medical community had applied this technology. (Read More)

