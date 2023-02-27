What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic?

(Wall Street Journal) – Supply-chain snags and high demand have resulted in shortages of Wegovy. And the costs, as much as $1,349 a month out of pocket for the injection pens, as well as unpleasant side effects, have prompted some patients to discontinue their use. When these patients stop, doctors say the pounds and cravings return. People who stopped taking semaglutide gained back, on average, two-thirds of the weight they lost within a year, according to a study published in August 2022 in the journal Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism. Novo Nordisk funded the trial. (Read More)