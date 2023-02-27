Lab Leak Most Likely Origin of Covid-19 Pandemic, Energy Department Now Says

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress. The shift by the Energy Department, which previously was undecided on how the virus emerged, is noted in an update to a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office. (Read More)