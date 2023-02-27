Nonprofit Hospitals Are Failing Americans. Their Boards May Be a Reason Why

(STAT News) – In a study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, we and our colleague J. Michael Williams examined the professional backgrounds of the board members at 15 of U.S. News & World Report’s 20 highest-ranked hospitals, all nonprofit academic medical centers. These 15 publicly listed the 529 members on their boards. Forty-four percent came from the financial sector, representing investment funds, real estate, and other entities. Less than 15% were health care workers: 13.3% were physicians and 0.9% were nurses. (Read More)