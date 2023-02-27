The FDA Has Cleared the First Home Flu and Covid Test — But Its Make Just Declared Bankruptcy

(STAT News) – On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization for the first at-home test that can detect flu and Covid-19 — but for the test’s maker, Lucira, the long-anticipated authorization may have taken too long. The company filed for bankruptcy on Feb. 22, directly blaming the “protracted” FDA authorization process for the over-the-counter combination test for its financial troubles. (Read More)