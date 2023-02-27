Patients Worried IVF Treatments Could Become Illegal Under Abortion Bans, Doctors Say

(USA Today) – Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, hundreds of frantic phone calls have poured into fertility centers across the nation from patients worried not about abortion access but about their frozen embryos. Patients are contacting doctors to discuss the legal status of fertilized embryos and decide whether to move them to states with looser abortion restrictions, said Jennifer Hirshfeld-Cytron, vice president and physician at Fertility Centers of Illinois. (Read More)