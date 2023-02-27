A Christian Health Nonprofit Saddled Thousands with Debt as It Built a Family Empire Including a Pot Farm, a Bank and an Airline

(ProPublica) – For generations, members of the Beers family of Canton, Ohio, have used Christian faith to sell health coverage to more than a hundred thousand people like Martin. Instead they delivered pain, debt and financial ruin, according to an investigation by ProPublica based on leaked internal documents, land records, court files and interviews. They have done this not once but twice and have faced few consequences. (Read More)