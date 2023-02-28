How Doctors Use AI to Help Diagnose Patients

(Wall Street Journal) – Artificial intelligence is slowly changing the care that you get at the doctor’s office and in hospitals. At Mayo Clinic’s cardiology department, doctors use an artificial-intelligence program to help detect new heart problems. Elsewhere, a group of primary-care doctors is using it to help identify an eye condition that can lead to blindness. A number of hospitals are using it to catch patients at risk for sepsis. (Read More)