FDA Widens Path for Rare-Disease Treatments with New Approval

(Wall Street Journal) – Federal regulators approved a drug to treat a debilitating disease using data collected about patients over decades, creating an opening for researchers of other rare conditions who often struggle to prove their treatments work. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s drug Skyclarys, or omaveloxolone, for treating the neurological disorder Friedreich’s ataxia in adults and adolescents age 16 and older. (Read More)