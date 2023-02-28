Holding Medical Professional Society Scientific Meetings Only in States that Protect Abortion Rights–Clinical and Ethical Considerations

(JAMA Viewpoint) – In the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, the US Supreme Court abandoned 50 years of precedent, ruling that there is no constitutional right to abortion. The post–Roe v Wade reproductive justice landscape is now dramatically different for patients, who are losing control over their bodily autonomy and privacy, and for physicians, many of whom are already being confronted with choosing between meeting their professional obligations to their patients and adhering to state laws. These concerns extend far beyond the field of obstetrics and gynecology. In response to a new and potentially hazardous clinical environment, we argue that professional societies should not sponsor professional conferences in states that severely restrict access to abortion services. (Read More)