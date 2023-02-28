Only 5.7% of US Doctors Are Black, and Experts Warn the Shortage Harms Public Health

(CNN) – Only about 5.7% of physicians in the United States identify as Black or African American, according to the the latest data from the Association of American Medical Colleges. This statistic does not reflect the communities they serve, as an estimated 12% of the US population is Black or African American. And while the proportion of Black physicians in the US has risen over the past 120 years, some research shows, it’s still extremely low. (Read More)