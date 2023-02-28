An Intimate Look at Dementia–And the Emotional Toll It Takes on Family and Caregivers

(STAT News) – Dementia thoroughly altered my dad — and our family — and taught me just how hard it can be to care for someone with dementia. When I don’t understand something, my impulse as a photojournalist is to do a story about it. That instinct, by way of a Facebook group for caregivers of people with dementia, connected me with Leandra and George Manos, whose lives I have been chronicling since the spring of 2021. (Read More)