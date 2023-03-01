3 Abortion Bans in Texas Leave Doctors ‘Talking in Code’ to Pregnant Patients

(NPR) – The first amendment of the constitution protects free speech, explains Elizabeth Sepper, professor of law at University of Texas at Austin. “Physicians have independent speech rights, to speak to their patients openly,” she says. “Physicians should not be scared to say the ‘a-word.'”

Nevertheless, that seems to be what’s happening. Many doctors in Texas who treat pregnant patients are extremely scared, especially of language in one of the state’s abortion bans that allows people to take civil action against anyone who “aids or abets” abortion. (Read More)