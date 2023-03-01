CDC: Black Americans Most Likely to Go to ER for Mental Health Care

March 1, 2023

(Axios) – Black Americans are nearly twice as likely as white Americans to go to hospital emergency departments for mental health care, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report based largely on pre-pandemic data. Why it matters: Demand for behavioral health services is swamping the health care system, but those turning to an ER indicate which groups might be facing extra barriers to care. (Read More)

