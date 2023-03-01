Face Recognition Software Led to His Arrest. It Was Dead Wrong

(Wired) – The Alonzo Sawyer case adds to just a handful of known instances of innocent people getting arrested following investigations that involved face recognition misidentification—all have been Black men. Three cases came to light in 2019 and 2020, and another last month, in which Georgia resident Randal Reid was released from jail after a judge recalled an arrest warrant linking him to thefts of designer purses in Louisiana. (Read More)